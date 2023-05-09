US ambassador to Israel expected to depart post this summer, sources say

By Kylie Atwood and Alex Marquardt, CNN

The US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides will depart from his post in August, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Nides informed the embassy of his plans on Tuesday, one of the sources said. The second source said Nides has begun telling members of the Israeli government that he will be leaving this summer.

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

News of Nides’ planned departure comes at a time when the US-Israel relationship has been tense following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to pass controversial plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary. The White House signaled its displeasure with Netanyahu’s coalition government, which includes far-right members, by withholding an invitation for Oval Office talks following his return to power.

Axios first reported that Nides is expected to depart the post.

Nides is married to Virginia Moseley, who is the executive vice president of editorial for CNN US.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.