Bus carrying 31 asylum seekers from Venezuela arrives in Philadelphia

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A bus carrying 31 asylum seekers from Venezuela arrived at 30th Street Station early Wednesday, Philadelphia officials said in a statement.

Then, 26 people from the group got on a bus to the city’s welcoming facility on East Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.

A city spokesperson says Philadelphia has received over 900 migrants since November 2022.

This is the 20th bus to arrive since November 16. The city and local groups are expected to provide more information Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first bus to arrive in months and comes as the immigration policy Title 42 is about to lapse.

Title 42, an emergency policy enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, was used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants from the U.S., with officials saying their entry could contribute to the spread of the virus.

Now, with the policy ending, it will be replaced with stricter rules, CBS News reports. Migrants will be disqualified from U.S. protection if they don’t request refugee status in another country first on their way to the southern border, CBS News reports.

It wasn’t immediately clear where this bus’ trip began. But in the past, Philadelphia has received multiple buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

A group of local nonprofits has been assisting the city by providing clothes and supplies for asylum seekers as they arrive.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.