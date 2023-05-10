Skip to Content
Cat found dead following structure fire in Palm Springs

A cat was found dead following a structure fire in Palm Springs Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The fire was reported at around 1:00 p.m. on the 2300 block of E Tahquitz Canyon Way.

The Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed that all residents were able to exit the building before crews arrived to the scene. In addition, several pets were removed with no injuries, however, one cat was found deceased inside.

Officials confirmed the fire was contained to the kitchen area.

