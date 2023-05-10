Closing arguments in murder trial for driver who hit Tour de Palm Springs bicyclist

Closing arguments started Wednesday in the trial of an unlicensed driver accused of killing a Tour de Palm Springs bicyclist and severely injuring another when he lost control of his car while high on drugs, speeding to get around the competitors in Indio Hills.

Ronnie Ramon Huerta Jr., 26, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

After calling a few witnesses Tuesday, the defense informed Riverside County Superior Court Judge Steven Counelis that it had completed presenting its case. The prosecution rested Monday after calling witnesses over a weeklong span.

Huerta is free on a $250,000 bond.

The prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Karen Salas, said in her opening statement Monday Huerta drove recklessly during the February 2018 event, speeding past hundreds of cyclists before losing control of his vehicle. She argued that Huerta's actions were a "lethal game of chance" that endangered the lives of all the cyclists on the road that day.

"I will ask you to find him guilty of murder," Salas said. "By 9:30 a.m., Alyson Akers was in a CHP helicopter fighting for her life. And Mark Kristofferson was dead on the side of Dillon Road," Salas said.

The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of road in Indio Hills, where hundreds of cyclists were riding. Huerta was allegedly driving under the influence at speeds near 90 miles per hour.

"While dust was still settling from this sand explosion that was caused by the collision, the defendant got out of his car, ran into the desert and hit his marijuana bong," Salas said.

Huerta's defense attorney, Alex Hallowell, admitted that his client was at fault, but he denied that there was any malice in his actions, stating that it doesn't meet the burden for murder.

"He was a 21-year-old who's driving dumb. He wasn't thinking about cyclists," Hallowell argued. He also claimed that Huerta wasn't high on drugs on the morning of the incident, though he had smoked marijuana the night before.

"He did the stupid thing of throwing the bong into the desert. But he wasn't impaired that morning on Dillon Road," Hallowell said.

According to a trial brief filed by the District Attorney's Office, the defendant was a repeat traffic offender, racking up seven citations over a two-year span for speeding, failing to obey traffic signals and signs, making unsafe lane changes and driving while distracted due to use of a cellular telephone.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles in 2017 suspended his driving privileges because he had accumulated so many points on his record that he was deemed a "negligent operator" and unsafe to be on the road, the brief said.

Huerta suffered minor injuries in the rollover crash and was treated and released from the hospital the next day.

He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.