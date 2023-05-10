District: Rosemont High principal knocked unconscious while trying to subdue aggressive student

By Web staff

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A high school principal was knocked to the ground and lost consciousness while dealing with a combative student allegedly under the influence of drugs, officials say.

The incident happened Thursday at Rosemont High School in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento City Unified School District, Rosemont school staff members – including Principal Elizabeth Vigil – were trying to subdue the 9th grader when he allegedly “made violent contact” with the principal.

Vigil was knocked to the ground and lost consciousness, the district says. She was then taken to the hospital.

The school was put on a short lockdown and law enforcement officers were called to the scene.

No other details about the incident, including the current condition of Principal Vigil and if the student was arrested, have been released.

