Prince Harry’s lawyer says British tabloid spied on ‘industrial scale’

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said he’s due compensation. The admission was made Wednesday in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers’ defense. The admission of snooping for a 2004 article headlined “Sex on the beach with Harry” may have marked a tiny victory for the Duke of Sussex, but the story in question was not one of the nearly 150 that Harry claims resulted from unlawful news gathering between 1995 and 2011. The company continued to deny it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages and said Harry and three others waited too long to bring their claims.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.