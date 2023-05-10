Prince Harry’s lawyer says British tabloid spied on ‘industrial scale’
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said he’s due compensation. The admission was made Wednesday in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers’ defense. The admission of snooping for a 2004 article headlined “Sex on the beach with Harry” may have marked a tiny victory for the Duke of Sussex, but the story in question was not one of the nearly 150 that Harry claims resulted from unlawful news gathering between 1995 and 2011. The company continued to deny it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages and said Harry and three others waited too long to bring their claims.