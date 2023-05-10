State Rep. Williams was over legal limit in deadly Route 9 crash, report says

By Web staff

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — A report on the death of State Representive Quentin “Q” Williams will indicate he was drunk when he died in a head-on crash, according to the House speaker.

Williams was hit by another car that was driving the wrong way on Route 9 in January. He was returning from the governor’s inauguration celebrations at the time of the crash.

The wrong way driver, who police identified as Kimede Mustafaj, also died. She had drugs and alcohol in her system.

Mustafaj caused the crash, authorities said.

In a statement, Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said: “I was notified by the commissioner of public safety that the report on Q Williams’ death would be coming out and that it would indicate that Rep. Williams was over the legal limit. It goes without saying everybody should follow the law — but in no way does it diminish the way we feel about Q, or his legacy.”

