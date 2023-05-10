Suspect in custody who attacked multiple women with bat on Northwest Side

By Web staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police have arrested a suspect in a string of baseball bat attacks involving women in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods.

Several women were attacked – one of the victims was pushing a stroller.

The first attack happened at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street, near Berteau Avenue. Police said the attacker pulled up in a white car and attacked a 33-year-old woman with a bat. The attacker fled, and the victim declined medical attention.

Two more women were struck Sunday at 3:46 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, near Pulaski Road. The two women – ages 19 and 31 – were near the sidewalk when the woman pulled up in the white car.

The woman got out and began hitting both women with a bat, police said. These victims also declined medical attention.

At 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, the attacker was driving the white car in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street, near Sunnyside Avenue, when she got out and approached two more women of unspecified ages. She hit these women with the bat too, police said.

This attack was captured on video. One of the victims was pushing a stroller when she was attacked.

The neighbor who recorded the incident says she couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” said Shannon Condon. “When I realized it wasn’t, it was just sort of surreal. I was in shock.”

The women targeted in the Mozart Street attacks also declined medical attention.

At 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was with her young daughter in the 4100 block of North Campbell Avenue, near Belle Plaine Avenue, when the white car came up and the attacker began chasing the woman with the bat, police said.

The attacker caught up to the woman and began hitting her with the bat, police said. The child was not injured, and the woman declined medical attention.

Women were also attacked by the same assailant around noon Tuesday in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue and the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue – both near the intersections with Sacramento Avenue. There were two female victims in the Belle Plaine Avenue attack, and one female victim in the Cullom Avenue attack.

The woman attacked on Cullom Avenue self-transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was in good condition. Police did not provide a description of the victim.

The investigation into the attacks remains under investigation.

