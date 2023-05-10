Tunisia investigates guardsman’s motive for killing 5 outside historic synagogue

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities have opened an investigation into a shooting attack at a synagogue that killed two Jewish pilgrims and three members of the country’s security forces. The motive of the gunman, a National Guard member, remained unclear. Security officers killed him before he could enter the historic Ghriba synagogue building on the island of Djerba, The synagogue is thought to be one of the world’s oldest Jewish temples and is a popular pilgrimage destination. Authorities and family members identified the civilian victims as cousins: Aviel Haddad, 30, who held dual Tunisian and Israeli citizenship, and Benjamin Haddad, 42, who was French. Four civilians and four security personnel were also wounded.

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA and THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

