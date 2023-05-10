Wild video shows 5-foot gator roaming storm water pipes beneath Central Florida

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OVIEDO, Florida (WESH) — In Oviedo, a 5-foot gator wandered into a storm water pipe.

Public Works Crews were at Lockwood Boulevard, near Riverside, on Friday investigating some potholes.

They used their robotic camera to get under the road to figure out what was causing the issue, and what they initially thought was a toad turned out to be a full alligator.

Crews followed the gator for about 10 minutes with its robot before the camera got stuck and the gator wandered off.

Oviedo city leaders say let this be your friendly reminder: Do not play in storm water pipes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.