Wisconsin woman is riding her Harley to all 852 Kwik Trip stores

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A Ripon, Wisconsin woman says she is riding her Harley to all 852 Kwik Trip/Kwik Star stores. She hit the road on Sunday, May 7, and plans to complete her trip in just 11 days.

According to Kwik Trip, Whit Meza will ride roughly 14 hours and stop at an average of 77 stores every day for 11 days straight.

“I don’t know if I have a method to my madness” explains Meza. “I live in central Wisconsin, so I’m kind of doing a loop back around. And most of my hometown area is on the east side of Wisconsin. Those are what I’m familiar with and comfortable with. I know each of those spots. So, I’m thinking this is a good start.”

She kicked off her trip in Ripon and plans to make her final stop at a store in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, May 17. It is a 7,300-mile ride. Meza’s husband is all for it.

“He kind of thought about it for a second and was like, okay that makes sense. Go ahead. You got this,” says Meza.

Meza’s two passions are endurance motorcycle riding…and Kwik Trip! She is documenting the entire journey by taking pictures of her sales receipt at every stop. She is also purchasing all her meals and snacks at a Kwik Trip store. The mother of two didn’t tell her kids about her new meal plan.

“I think they are going to be a little jealous of me when they find out”, explains Meza.

You can see pictures of her journey on her social accounts (@whitmeza) and on Kwik Trip’s social media pages.

