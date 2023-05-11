2 victims, ages 11 and 18, shot while riding e-scooters near 23rd and Burleigh

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An 11-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot while riding e-scooters near 23rd and Burleigh.

It happened at 2:16 p.m. today.

Police say the two male victims were riding e-scooters while a suspect fired several shots at them.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspect(s).

If you have any information, please call Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.