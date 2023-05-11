6 Bridgeport High School soccer players arrested, charged with hazing teammates

By JULIA FALCON

BRIDGEPORT, Texas (KTVT) — Six Bridgeport High School soccer players have been arrested following a series of hazing incidents.

The Bridgeport Police Department was notified on March 6 by Bridgeport ISD staff of a school bus incident that may have involved hazing between members of the boys soccer team.

An investigation revealed that during the 2022-23 soccer season, several upperclassmen were involved in the hazing of underclassmen – some as young as 14. The underclassmen were often restrained while their clothing was removed.

Bridgeport police say according to statements, documents, electronic evidence and interviews, several hazing incidents happened beyond the reported bus incident.

During an out of town tournament, an underclassman was restrained and attacked by multiple upperclassmen, police say. They were also told to remove their clothing. Police say a pillow was placed over the victim’s face, mouth, and nose, which impeded the victim’s airway to the point that the victim reported that he almost lost consciousness.

During an incident on a BHS school bus, an underclassman was grabbed from behind by an upperclassman. The upperclassman placed his arm around the victim’s neck and covered his mouth. Then, the victim’s pants and underwear were pulled down.

A reported school locker room incident involved the same type of behavior and hazing of student-athletes.

Warrants were issued for the suspects for personal hazing, a Class B misdemeanor. Five of the suspects are being charged as adults and one suspect will be processed through the Wise County Juvenile Probation Department.

