Jacklyn Zeman, beloved ‘General Hospital’ star, dead at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, who starred on the soap opera “General Hospital” for more than four decades portraying Bobbie Spencer, has died, the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced on Wednesday.

She was 70.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family,” Valentini wrote in a social media post.

Zeman first joined the cast of the long-running daytime drama in 1977, according to Imdb.

“She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit,” read a post from the “General Hospital” Twitter account. “We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Born in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman completed her high school studies at the age of 15 and received a dance scholarship from New York University.

She danced and modeled professionally while pursuing her studies before landing a role on “One Life to Live” in 1976.

What was supposed to be three days of work ended up as more than a year portraying the character of Lana McClain, and the role gave Zeman a taste for daytime television.

She then snagged the role as nurse Bobbie Spencer on “General Hospital” that would make her famous.

Zeman had acted in commercials and as a Playboy bunny to help pay the bills prior to her big break on the soap opera.

“I did a lot of traveling when I worked for Mr. Hefner and I loved that,” she said during an interview with “The Locher Room” that was streamed nine months ago on YouTube. “It taught me how to do interviews, it taught me how to be on TV, you know, a lot of things that later on when I became an actress and I had an opportunity to promote my shows I was very comfortable with that.”

Zeman also appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway productions and movies, including “Young Doctors in Love” and “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion.

From 2010 to 2022, she portrayed Sofia Mason on the drama, “The Bay.”

The actress loved her time on “General Hospital” and was beloved in return by not only viewers, but also her costars on the show.

Rick Springfield, who portrayed Dr. Noah Drake on the soap, told CNN in a statement he was “incredibly stunned and brokenhearted to hear of Jackie’s passing.”

“Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone,” Springield said. “She was the one (along with [producer] Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn’t say me.”

“Love to your spirit as it ascends sweet girl,” he added. “You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten.”

