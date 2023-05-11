Man dies in skydiving accident at Skydive Cross Keys

By CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE, New Jersey (KYW) — A man died in a skydiving accident Wednesday at Skydive Cross Keys in Monroe, New Jersey, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Castlebay and Kippen Drives.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cross Keys said Thursday that the man had been skydiving for more than a decade with more than 700 jumps in his life.

According to Cross Keys, the man’s parachute was deployed at a normal altitude.

“Skydive Cross Keys’ staff and community are deeply saddened by the loss of a loved and respected member of our community,” Cross Key said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.