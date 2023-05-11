One dead in shooting at Mercedes-Benz plant in Germany

By Nadine Schmidt and Hanna Ziady, CNN

One person has been killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, southern Germany, according to police.

The perpetrator has been arrested and there is no longer any danger to employees at the plant, the Ludwigsburg police added on Twitter.

Police officials said the incident was not a “rampage.” CNN has contacted Mercedes-Benz for comment.

Founded in 1915, the site in Sindelfingen is the automaker’s longest-running factory and employs 35,000 people, according to the company’s website. It produces the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

