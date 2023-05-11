The city of Palm Springs is kicking off the White Party in front of LuLu’s restaurant

Mayor Pro Tem Bernstein will present White Party Global’s Executive Producer, Chris Diamond, with a proclamation to officially kick off White Party Palm Springs 2023.

The proclamation will occur in front of Lulu’s at the Star of the late Jeffrey Sanker’s Star on Thursday, May 11th, @ 1:15 PM.

White Party Palm Springs, an LGBTQ+ dance music festival featuring party themed nights full of music, dancing, and performances will begin Friday with a pool party series.

This is the 33rd year of the White Party in the Coachella Valley. The party lasts for three days and nights. Seven parties will take place throughout the weekend, featuring WP‘s Global DJs, world class recording artists, and specialty acts to keep guests entertained all weekend.