Woman charged with attacking at least 9 others with bat

By JERAMIE BIZZLE, ASAL REZAEI

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago woman is facing multiple charges after approaching and hitting other women with a bat on the city’s Northwest Side.

Denise Solorzano, 26, was arrested on Wednesday, in the 2700 block of West Foster Avenue around 1:45 a.m. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

She was identified as the suspect who attacked 10 women between Sunday and Tuesday – one of the attacks was caught on video involving a woman pushing a stroller. The ages of the victims in the series of attacks range from 19 to 33.

The first attack happened at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street. Police said the attacker pulled up in a white car and attacked a 33-year-old woman with a bat before fleeing.

Two more women were struck Sunday at 3:46 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The two women – ages 19 and 31 – were near the sidewalk when the woman pulled up in the white car.

The woman got out and began hitting both women with a bat, police said.

At 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, the attacker struck again in the 4500 block of North Mozart Street when she got out and approached two more women of unspecified ages. She hit these women with the bat too, police said.

At 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was with her young daughter in the 4100 block of North Campbell Avenue when the white car came up and the attacker began chasing the woman with the bat, police said.

The attacker caught up to the woman and began hitting her with the bat, police said. The child was not injured.

The women were also attacked by the same assailant around noon Tuesday in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue and the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue. There were two female victims in the Belle Plaine Avenue attack, and one female victim in the Cullom Avenue attack.

All of the victims suffer minor injuries. Investigators are investigating five other attacks.

Solorzano was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of aggravated assault.

No further information was immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.