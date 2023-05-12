Adam Levine and Maroon 5 set to perform on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Adam Levine is set to reunite with Blake Shelton on “The Voice.”

Levine and Maroon 5 will perform on the second night of the two-part finale on May 23 to sing their new single, “Middle Ground.” A video for the song will also debut that day. The single is the band’s first new song in two years.

Levine and Shelton were original coaches on the show together, and Levine was on the NBC singing competition series for the first 16 seasons,

Last year, Shelton announced he would be leaving after 24 seasons on the show. This season, he has been up against returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan and their teams.

Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo recently shared a photo on Instagram of their family on vacation with their three children.

“A blink of an eye,” she wrote.

“The Voice’s” two-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

