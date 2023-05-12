Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman last fall. Prosecutors Ben Smyth, a Canadian diver in his second year at Utah, went to the woman’s dorm room and allegedly raped her even as she resisted. In charging documents, detectives say Smyth acknowledged the woman was in pain during the encounter and later fled to Canada upon learning that he was being investigated for rape. The Salt Lake County District Attorney said Friday that Smyth had returned to the United States. They declined to say whether he was in custody.

