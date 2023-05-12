Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO, says she’ll focus on ‘business operations’
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO, says she’ll focus on ‘business operations.’
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO, says she’ll focus on ‘business operations.’
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.