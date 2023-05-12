Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for severe cyclone

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclone churning in the Bay of Bengal. India’s Meteorological Department says Cyclone Mocha is expected to hit land on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar. The evacuation of nearly 500,000 people is expected to start Saturday in Bangladesh with more than 500 cyclone shelters ready to provide refuge to those moved from their homes. Bangladesh, a delta nation with more than 160 million people, is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.