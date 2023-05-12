Local impacts on businesses having a professional sports team in the Valley

Business owners reflect on how the Coachella Valley Firebirds have economically and culturally impacted the valley.

In Indio, there's a bar called Neil's Lounge where they show all kinds of sports. A bartender there says that there are employees that have bought into the fandom and have purchased tons of tickets to the game. They say they do well on the regular, but they have seen some of their customers show support in their gear. The bartender says they will pregame at the bar; some will stay during the game in their gear, and some will buy at the bar and head to the arena.

In Palm Desert, there is Kitchen 86, which says they show the home games. They are used to seeing a large crowd on game days and occasionally just seeing people in their Firebird gear when the team is not playing.

Not only are local fans hoping for a win for the Firebirds during Round 3 of playoffs, but business owners are too. They want you all to come to their businesses on gameday and cheer on the home team even if they are away.

If you want a place to watch Game 2 of Round 3, the Coachella Valley Firebirds versus the Calgary Wranglers, there's a watch party at Spotlight 29. Doors open at 5 pm. The puck drops around 6:05 pm.