New coronation day portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla released

It may have been a week since Britain’s King Charles III was crowned, but the palace is still releasing tidbits from the big day, this time in the form of two newly released photographs taken after the coronation.

In one image, Charles is pictured with his elder son, William, the Prince of Wales and his grandson Prince George in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room.

The King is wearing full regalia, the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown, while holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. He is sitting on one of a pair of throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902.

In the second image, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are seen with the eight pages of honor and ladies in attendance who assisted them during the coronation.

The images were captured by British photographer Hugo Burnand, who has worked with the royal family for more than 20 years.

Charles and Camilla were crowned on May 6, in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation — a symbolic coming together of the monarchy, church and state — was attended by dignitaries from around the world, and thousands of people gathered in on the streets of London to watch the processions to and from the abbey. It was Britain’s first coronation in 70 years.

Charles instantly became King in September when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

