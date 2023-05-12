RivCo Sheriff’s deputy suffers serious injuries in San Jacinto crash

A Riverside County sheriff's patrol deputy was seriously injured today in a collision in San Jacinto that also injured the other motorist, as well as a deputy who attempted to pull his fellow lawman to safety.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said the crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street.

The sheriff did not release specific details regarding what triggered the crash, saying only that the patrol vehicle and civilian car collided.

The deputy suffered "substantial injuries" and was taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition, according to Bianco.

He said that another patrolman who reached the location prior to firefighters arriving attempted to "extract" the injured deputy and suffered a knee injury as a result. That deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been sent him to recover, the sheriff said.

"The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for moderate injuries," Bianco said.

No other details were available.

The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, per a long-standing sheriff's department policy that requires the CHP to undertake independent evaluations whenever sheriff's vehicles are involved in wrecks.