Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut
By SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military commanders say their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn’t clear if this marked the start of Kyiv’s long-expected counteroffensive. Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said Kyiv had stepped up attacks north of the region. Ukrainian military officials have dismissed speculation that the fighting and forward movement in and around Bakhmut signaled that a much anticipated counteroffensive is underway. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv is delaying the big push because Ukraine lacks enough Western weapons.