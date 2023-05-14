Vehicle collision in Whitewater causes ‘Mass Casualty’

Cal Fire responded to a major traffic collision in Whitewater Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

There were ten patients in total, and three were declared deceased on-scene during the mass casualty.

Riverside County Fire Department says two patients were flown to a trauma center with major injuries, and three patients were transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Two vehicles collided while traveling Eastbound on I-10 near Haugen-Lehmann Way.

Interstate 10 is experiencing heavy traffic and Cal Fire says three lanes will be closed for a minimum of two hours. You can find the latest traffic updates here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this collision.