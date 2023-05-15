Skip to Content
today at 5:28 PM
Published 1:25 PM

Brush fire in Mecca grows to 110 acres; 66th Ave shut down

A brush fire burning in Mecca has jumped from 3 to 5 acres to 110 acres in a few hours.

Fire crews responded near 66th Avenue and Highway 86 Expressway at about noon Monday to a report of a well-established vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 2:30 p.m., the fire burned 50 acres, with authorities saying it had the potential to grow to 200 acres.

As of 4:45 p.m., the blaze has grown to 110 acres. By around 6:30 p.m., the fire was 5% contained, Cal Fire told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao.

"Firefighting operations being hampered by winds," reads a Cal Fire tweet.

The blaze was spreading at a medium rate of spread and posed a threat to nearby power lines, fire officials said. Imperial Irrigation District crews were called to the scene to assist.

Multiple city fire departments including Palm Springs, Hemet, Riverside and Cathedral City were assisting. Additional engines were requested to the scene by 4:50 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol closed Avenue 66 between Hwy 86 Expressway and Filmore Street. as crews mitigated the flames, according to fire officials. Pierce Street is also closed from 66th Ave to 64th Ave.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.   

No injuries were reported.

City News Service

