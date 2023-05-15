Caretaker arrested $1.5M property stolen from dead valley philanthropist

A prominent valley philanthropist had more than $1.5 million worth of personal possessions stolen from her just hours after her passing. The alleged thief is her own employee, who was reportedly caught on camera in her bedroom, holding jewelry and cash while her body lay nearby.

Patti Grundhofer was widely known for her significant contributions to the Coachella Valley, including her involvement with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center and dozens of local nonprofits. She unexpected died in her sleep at her ranch in Livingston, Montana, in August 2022. Grundhofer was 54.

The ranch's caretaker, John Burdick, was charged with felony theft for stealing valuable items from her bedroom.

Court documents reveal that surveillance footage from Grundhofer's bedroom captured Burdick rummaging through her furniture. At one point, he was seen with "cash, a large jewelry container, and a necklace" in his hand, all while Grundhofer's lifeless body remained in the room. It took three and a half hours before 911 was called to report her death.

An inventory of Grundhofer's possessions unveiled the extent of the theft, with the missing items totaling over $1.5 million. Among the stolen items was a diamond wedding ring valued at $1 million, a diamond necklace worth $334,264, a gold watch valued at $94,000, and more than a dozen other valuable items.

Tracy Adams Kooman, a close friend of the victim and a part-time valley resident, expressed suspicions about Burdick's involvement. "My first thought, and many of our first thoughts, was Johnny, that he had full access to that house the last few years. And absolutely, we knew he was around the day of her death, and something seemed fishy," Kooman said.

Burdick offered an explanation when police discovered jewelry cases and a substantial amount of cash in a safe at his Montana residence. According to court documents, he claimed that Grundhofer "told him he could take any items" because she loved him and wanted to take care of him.

Kooman refuted his explanation, saying, "Under no circumstance can I imagine a scenario that Patti would have given Johnny anything of personal or large monetary value. That's not anything she would have done."

Seeking justice for her dear friend, Kooman wants a full conviction for Burdick and hopes to see him behind bars. "Shame on you. And what a horrible person," she said. "And she might be here today if he'd acted differently."

News Channel 3's attempts to reach Burdick were initially unsuccessful.