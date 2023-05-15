Democratic congressman’s staff attacked by man with baseball bat

By Kristin Wilson, CNN

Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.

“An individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man was arrested.

