Democratic congressman’s staff attacked by man with baseball bat
By Kristin Wilson, CNN
Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.
“An individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said.
Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man was arrested.
