Man convicted of killing Tour de Palm Springs bicyclist, injuring another while driving high on drugs
An unlicensed driver who killed a bicyclist and severely injured another while speeding and high on drugs, trying to get around participants in the Tour de Palm Springs, has been convicted of second-degree murder and other charges.
A Riverside judge has scheduled a June 30 sentencing hearing for Ronnie Ramon Huerta Jr., 26.
