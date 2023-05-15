Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 2:00 PM
Published 1:57 PM

Man convicted of killing Tour de Palm Springs bicyclist, injuring another while driving high on drugs

KESQ / PSPD

An unlicensed driver who killed a bicyclist and severely injured another while speeding and high on drugs, trying to get around participants in the Tour de Palm Springs, has been convicted of second-degree murder and other charges.

A Riverside judge has scheduled a June 30 sentencing hearing for Ronnie Ramon Huerta Jr., 26.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated with more information shortly.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content