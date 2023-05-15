Rebel Wilson celebrated Mother’s Day with new pics of her baby

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Rebel Wilson celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her 5-month-old daughter, Royce.

She took to Instagram to share family photos of her partner, Ramona Agruma, and a smiling Royce. Another shot shows Royce wearing a pink and white polka dot dress.

“Happy Mother’s Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big (poop emoji how about you?),” Wilson captioned the pictures.

Wilson welcomed her daughter via surrogate in November. The news came several months after revealing her relationship with Agruma, with whom she is engaged to wed.

Before Royce’s birth, Wilson spoke about how her first surrogate had suffered a miscarriage on the “Life Uncut” podcast.

“I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried, which is really, like, you get so excited when it takes and luckily I didn’t make it public because that would have been even worse because you’d have to say it didn’t work out. It was really sad,” she said.

Wilson continued: “But then to have a second embryo — I only had two — and to have it implanted and that to go well. It was amazing. I really do think it is a bit of a miracle.”

