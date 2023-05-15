SC groom whose wife was killed in golf cart crash attends beach vigil

By Stephanie Moore

FOLLY BEACH, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man returned to the beach where he and his wife married hours before she was killed in a golf cart crash while the couple was leaving their reception.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Aric Hutchinson said Saturday. “My body’s getting back to where I can manage, I guess. It’s just as good as I can feel with the situation.”

Samantha Hutchinson was killed on April 28 when a driver, charged with DUI, crashed into the back of the couple’s golf cart. Aric Hutchinson and two other members of the family were injured.

Aric Hutchinson and a least a hundred others gathered on Folly Beach Saturday to honor Samantha’s life by paddling out and throwing flowers into the ocean.

Sam was written on the stems of each flower.

“She would’ve loved it,” Hutchinson said. “This is Sam. I mean, she’s a beach girl, through and through. We do walk here almost every morning, and this is her send-off for sure. She’s up there smiling for sure.”

Hutchinson sat on the shoreline in a wheelchair. He sustained a brain injury and multiple broken bones in the crash.

He spoke about the outpouring of support for him and the family.

“It’s a little overwhelming; but it’s, I mean, they’re sincere, genuine, good-hearted people that are just reaching out that felt a reason to, or somehow they were touched by Sam,” Hutchinson said. “It just means the world. She left that impact.”

