Coachella Valley High School in a ‘Shelter-in-Place’ due to police activity near the campus

Coachella Valley High School has been placed in a shelter-in-place due to police activity taking place near the campus, officials confirmed.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District confirmed to News Channel 3 that the school went into a shelter-in-place at 12:25 p.m. As of 1 p.m., the school remains in a SIP.

A shelter-in-place is not the same as a lockdown. In a SIP, there is no immediate threat to the campus, however, there is an incident close enough to campus to warrant caution. Students are still in a classroom and not allowed to leave the room.

Information on the nearby police activity remains limited. We have reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have not heard back as of 1:00 p.m.

