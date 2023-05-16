Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:08 PM

Coachella Valley High School in a ‘Shelter-in-Place’ due to police activity near the campus

KESQ

Coachella Valley High School has been placed in a shelter-in-place due to police activity taking place near the campus, officials confirmed.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District confirmed to News Channel 3 that the school went into a shelter-in-place at 12:25 p.m. As of 1 p.m., the school remains in a SIP.

A shelter-in-place is not the same as a lockdown. In a SIP, there is no immediate threat to the campus, however, there is an incident close enough to campus to warrant caution. Students are still in a classroom and not allowed to leave the room.

Information on the nearby police activity remains limited. We have reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have not heard back as of 1:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content