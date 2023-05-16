Skip to Content
Jennifer Aniston wears a disguise to shop her new beauty brand

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston got to see her haircare products debut in a store

On Monday, “The Morning Show” star posted a video on her legacy verified Instagram account showing her pulling up to an Ulta store, where her haircare line, Lolavie, is now being sold.

“Annnd, we’re live at @UltaBeauty!,” the caption reads. “@LolaVie is officially in ALL stores across the country. So exciting.”

Aniston is seen donning a hat and sunglasses before pulling her cardigan around her and entering the store.

She later emerges with a bag of the goods that she shows off after getting back into the vehicle.

“I mean come on,” Aniston says in the video, while holding her products. “This is so exciting!”

In 2021, Aniston used her social media account to promote the first ever “Friends” merchandise collection, announcing that “Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @americares, an organization I love… which is working to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19.” ⁣

