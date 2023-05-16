Korean War vet nominated for Purple Heart Medal on 100th birthday

By Munashe Kwangwari

Click here for updates on this story

RADCLIFF, Kentucky (WLKY) — Levi Roberts is a Korean War veteran living in Radcliff, Kentucky, and on Monday, he turned 100 years old.

It’s a feat not many reach or even get close to, but he’s not surprised.

“He said he has 20 more years in him,” said Ida Rowan-Roberts, his wife. “He said he has 20 years more to go.”

He spent the day with his wife of 41 years, Ida. They were treated to a party in front of the nursing care facility where he lives. The mayor, veterans, and family members all showed up with gifts.

The couple was even treated to ride in a limo.

“In that limo ride, he looked at me and said, ‘Wow, from a horses buggy to a limousine, I finally made it,'” said Rowan Roberts.

“Less than 1% of people in America are serving or have served, and then of that, how many are 100 years old?” said Army Col. Lance O’Bryan, Fort Knox garrison commander. “It’s just a fantastic milestone.”

O’Bryan was among those who showed up to congratulate Roberts. He gave him the garrison commander coin for appreciation. Now Roberts has more medals and accomplishments than he could ever ask for.

“But he’s missing one medal,” said Rowan-Roberts. “I’m looking for a Purple Heart Medal. I’ve been working on it for 50 years. I want to get this purple medal for him. He is due it. He deserves it.”

The Purple Heart Medal is the oldest active military medal in the United States, and it’s presented to service members who have been wounded or killed in battle.

Roberts was injured during the Korean War.

“We’re still waiting on that Purple Heart,” said Rowan-Roberts.

The good news is he may not have to wait long.

In addition to the coin, O’Bryan delivered the news that Roberts has been nominated for the Purple Heart Medal.

His nomination is under review right now at Fort Knox.

“I’m pretty confident that he will be awarded the Purple Heart once we are done with the process,” said O’Bryan.

The best birthday gift Roberts could’ve asked for.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.