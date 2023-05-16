‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ to open in June

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A property located near the Strip announced earlier this year that it would be transforming into “Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel.”

This week, the property, dubbed “The Lexi Hotel,” shared that the resort would open its doors to the public on Friday, June 2.

In a news release, developers of The Lexi said, “this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel promises to be a game-changer in the city’s hospitality scene.”

After undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation, developers say the 64-room property is the first new hotel to open in Las Vegas in 2023, “and the only cannabis-inclusive property in town.”

“Las Vegas is a city unlike any other, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” says Alex Rizk, CEO of Elevations Hotels and Resorts. “With The Lexi, instead of merely refreshing the hotel, we took a bold step to introduce an entirely new brand with innovative features, eagerly anticipating the realization of our vision in Las Vegas. Every aspect of the property, ranging from the rooms to the pool, bar, lounge, and lobby, has undergone a comprehensive evolution. Our team is committed to providing world-class hospitality to all guests, while also making history as the first cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas. We are thrilled to invite everyone back to experience the remarkable transformation firsthand in the coming weeks.”

As part of the property, The Lexi will feature all new guest rooms and suites and will include an entire fourth floor that will be designated as cannabis-friendly.

According to The Lexi, rooms located on the pot-friendly fourth floor will feature “a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system that employs Advanced Oxidation Cell (AOC) technology.”

