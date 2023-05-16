Police activity reported at N. Palm Springs property

Riverside County Sheriffs' Deputies cordoned off a home and surrounding property in North Palm Springs along Indian Canyon Drive Tuesday morning and were conducting an investigation.

Deputies were seen taping off the area near 16th Avenue at 7:00 a.m.

A Sheriff's command center was set up on the scene and deputies were walking about the property which appears to house a number of wrecked vehicles and boats.

Two forensic trucks were also present.

