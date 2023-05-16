Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:13 AM
Published 7:56 AM

Police activity reported at N. Palm Springs property

Riverside County Sheriffs' Deputies cordoned off a home and surrounding property in North Palm Springs along Indian Canyon Drive Tuesday morning and were conducting an investigation. 

Deputies were seen taping off the area near 16th Avenue at 7:00 a.m.

A Sheriff's command center was set up on the scene and deputies were walking about the property which appears to house a number of wrecked vehicles and boats.

Two forensic trucks were also present.

KESQ News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene that is trying to find out more there. We've also reached out to the Sheriffs Department Media Information Bureau but have yet to receive a response.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates as we find out new information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content