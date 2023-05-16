Quadruplets achieve milestone with graduation from Metropolitan State University of Denver

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (KCNC) — There’s going to be a very big graduation party in Morrison this weekend for Luke, Abby, Rachael and Julia Molnar. The quadruplets are all graduating from Metropolitan State University of Denver on Friday.

“It was really fun and exciting,” said Rachael about having three siblings on campus with her. “You always had a best friend like right with you.”

They each credit their siblings for helping them reach this milestone. All four are getting degrees in STEM fields. Luke is getting a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Abby in Cyber Security with a Water Studies Certificate. Rachael’s degree is in Integrated Healthcare but is headed to graduate school for Cyber Security. Julia already has a job lined up with Lockheed Martin after her degree in Advanced Manufacturing with a concentration in Aerospace.

“Being able to vulnerably go to them and say I’m struggling in this aspect or I’m struggling with school or struggling with picking up this shift at work. It’s not like phoning a friend, they know you they know your whole life. Having that really secure foundation to fall back on has been the biggest help,” Abby said.

The siblings say helping with homework or assignments outside of their focus made their education more well-rounded.

“It was really cool to gain such a well-rounded perspective of so many other career fields,” Rachael said.

“Being able to talk to them, stay excited about projects and stuff has been really helpful,” said Luke.

As they head off in different directions starting new chapters of their life, they each say they’re closer now than ever before.

“I loved it, and loved being with them,” Julia said.

