Suspect identified in death of bald eagle shot in Pennsylvania

By Marcie Cipriani

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A bald eagle that was found dead in a rural area of Western Pennsylvania last week had been shot, police confirmed Monday.

Charges are pending against a man who turned himself in Monday morning, according to a state game warden and the police chief in Mount Pleasant Township, Washington County.

State game wardens say someone reported finding the bird in a field at Water Dam Road near Miller Road.

“We’re going to use a local veterinarian to X-ray the bird, and that will give us more clues on what the cause of death could have been on this possible majestic bird that died,” state game warden Sgt. Matt Kramer said at the time.

Sgt. Kramer said Monday that the veterinarian confirmed the shooting and that one round was still inside the bird.

Mount Pleasant Township police Chief Matthew Tharp said his officers developed information that a white SUV was involved in the shooting, and his department, the game commission and many residents shared an image of that vehicle.

“We just appreciate all the shares. Without those, I don’t believe the suspect would have surrendered and cooperated the way that he did,” said Chief Tharp.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.