Toddler injured by shrapnel from gunfire during Oakland attempted armed robbery

By KPIX Staff

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Police in Oakland are investigating an attempted armed robbery late Tuesday morning where a toddler was injured after one of the robbery suspects discharged a firearm, authorities said.

Oakland police said the attempted robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on the 800 block of Trestle Glen Road east of I-580. Arriving officers learned that two individuals — including one armed with a firearm — had approached the victim and their 15-month-old toddler child and demanded the victim’s belongings at gunpoint.

During the incident, police said the armed suspect discharged the firearm, causing shrapnel injuries to the child before apparently fleeing. Police blocked off Trestle Glen from Lakeshore to Brookwood while looking for the suspects and inquiring with neighborhood residents about possible video of the incident.

Oakland Fire personnel and paramedics were called to the incident and provided medical treatment to the toddler, who was transported to an area hospital for additional treatment. Authorities said the child is currently listed in stable condition.

Oakland police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3426 or (510)238-3326.

