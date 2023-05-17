Greyhound bus passengers left stranded in North Carolina for more than 15 hours

By DaVonté McKenith

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Greyhound bus has left passengers stranded in Winston-Salem for more than 15 hours (as of 8 a.m. Wednesday).

Passengers tell WXII 12 News the bus arrived in Winston-Salem around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They were supposed to depart at 6:15 p.m. However, no driver showed up.

“We pulled up and our bus driver informed us that it would be another hour for a new driver,” said Aidan Lavallee, from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The bus was left running with passengers nowhere to go. There’s no Greyhound office at the downtown Winston-Salem bus station so passengers were forced to sleep on the bus overnight.

Lavallee said Greyhound’s customer service is telling passengers different things. He said one representative informed him he would have to buy a new ticket.

“We’ve been trying to get in contact with customer service and they’ve just been telling us to buy another ticket and wait for the next bus,” Lavallee said. “I personally spoke to a supervisor who told me they were going to get a driver over here and fix it immediately and that was around 7:30 p.m. yesterday.”

Lavallee said he was not sure what to do without assistance from Greyhound.

“I have no idea. I’ve never been in this city. We have no food or water on the bus. There’s not any 24-hour stores locally. The commodes not working. It’s just one thing after the other that’s been pretty tiresome. We’re all pretty exhausted and we just want to be where we are supposed to be right now,” he said.

Tkori Hoyle, from Memphis, Tennessee, said she was lost and had never heard of Winston-Salem until now.

“We have to wait until 11 a.m. to book another bus ticket and that’s when they are going to get us a new driver. They’re not even answering the phone anymore. I don’t even know where I’m at,” Hoyle said. “We are trying to see how they left us stranded in a place that we don’t know where we at.”

WXII 12 News did reach out to Greyhound for comment but has not heard back.

