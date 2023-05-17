Johnny Depp’s movie receives 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Johnny Depp was teary eyed after his film’s warm welcome at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Video shared on social media by Variety shows a visibly moved Depp during a seven minute ovation for his film, “Jeanne du Barry,” in which he stars as the former King of France Louis XV.

It was the actor’s first film project since a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard last summer. A jury found them both liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other, but awarded significantly more damages to Depp.

At the press conference for the film at Cannes, Depp talked about “abstract whispers” and said that “the majority of what you have been reading the last four or five years…with regard to me and my life what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

“The focus should simply be on that fact it’s a miracle to get a film made that you care about in the first place,” he said. “You win right there.”

Variety reported that Depp also said, “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood.”

“Jeanne du Barry” tells the story of Jeanne Bécu, Comtesse du Barry, who was known as Madame du Barry, and was a mistress of King Louis XV.

In April, Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux talked to Deadline about the decision to open the festival with the Depp movie, calling it “a beautiful film.”

“The opening film also has to come out simultaneously in French cinemas; we don’t put platform films in that slot, because we want France to participate in the festival,” Frémaux said. “The film is a success, and Johnny Depp [as Louis XV] is magnificent in it.”

