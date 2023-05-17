Officer clings to roof of suspect’s car in new video of a Carroll car chase

By Beau Bowman

CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) — A stunning new video from Carroll shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police during a 2021 traffic stop with one officer clinging to the car’s roof.

It started as a fairly normal traffic stop on March 5, 2021. Until Officer Patrick McCarty told Dennis Guider Jr. there was a warrant for his arrest out of Illinois. When Guider started to drive away, McCarty stepped in front of the car.

“Stop the car, man. Stop the car,” McCarty yelled at Guider, kneeling on the hood of the car with his gun drawn.

Other squad cars went after Guider while McCarty hung on to the roof. The chase only lasted for about a minute as Guider turned into a gravel lot and drove through a ditch where McCarty lost his grip, fell to the ground, and broke his back.

Guider pleaded guilty in March 2023, two years after the initial chase.

During sentencing, Guider’s attorney asked the judge for leniency, arguing McCarty was never trained to step in front of a moving car.

KCCI reached out to Carroll police today for a comment, but they did not respond.

Guider was sentenced on May 11 to up to five years in prison, which will be served separately from his sentence in Illinois.

