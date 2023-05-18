Caregivers suffer higher burnout post-pandemic, few resources in the U.S. for long term care

Few things are as upending as suddenly being thrust into a caregiver role for someone you love. It's something more people across the Coachella Valley and the nation are facing as baby boomers age. Caregiver burnout is now at its highest rate, but California is not set up to take care of its elderly at large or the people who sacrifice to care for them, but maybe the U.S. can learn from other countries and states.

Watch Angela Chen's special report, "Who Cares About The Caregiver?" Thursday at 6 p.m.

Though there have historically been very few options for caregivers, President Biden recently announced a series of executive actions on the national caregiving model, including a budget to hire home care for veterans and respite care support for family caregivers.