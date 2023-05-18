Skip to Content
News
By
New
May 17, 2023 6:57 AM
Published 12:52 PM

Caregivers suffer higher burnout post-pandemic, few resources in the U.S. for long term care

KESQ

 Few things are as upending as suddenly being thrust into a caregiver role for someone you love. It's something more people across the Coachella Valley and the nation are facing as baby boomers age. Caregiver burnout is now at its highest rate, but California is not set up to take care of its elderly at large or the people who sacrifice to care for them, but maybe the U.S. can learn from other countries and states.

Watch Angela Chen's special report, "Who Cares About The Caregiver?" Thursday at 6 p.m.

Though there have historically been very few options for caregivers, President Biden recently announced a series of executive actions on the national caregiving model, including a budget to hire home care for veterans and respite care support for family caregivers.

Article Topic Follows: News
burnout
caregiver
elderly
health
long term care

Jump to comments ↓

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content