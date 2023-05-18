Ohio mom’s hands-free phone case invention, ‘The Caselet,’ now being sold at Walmart

By Danita Harris

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (WEWS) — After having a career in medical sales, Brynne Moody says she’s always had a passion for helping others.

But for years, she was looking for a way to show her creative side.

“At a young age, I really thought that being an entrepreneur or an inventor would have been out of my reach,” Moody said.

When you add two kids and a full-time job, time is limited.

So, as a super busy working mom, Moody knows women need a free hand all of the time.

But what could she do to make women’s lives simpler?

She invented “The Caselet,” and it’s getting national recognition.

The hands-free fashionable cell phone case, designed for women on the go, is now being sold in dozens of Walmarts across the country.

“It’s been a six-year process to get there. There is a home equity line on this house to pay for this order to Walmart.”

It takes money to make a lot of money.

That’s one of the many reasons why the business development service, Jump Start, partners with start-up businesses like Moody’s.

Teleange Thomas from JumpStart says that for most entrepreneurs, that startup capital comes from your own pocket.

According to the nonprofit’s yearly economic impact report, they saw a rise in women-led companies formed in our region in 2022.

Despite the jump, the organization says the numbers show not many will see the fruits of their labor.

“The rule of thumb was about 50% of all businesses, you know fail within the first handful of a year. And then COVID added another dynamic on top of that”, Thomas said.

But a sentiment JumpStart and Moody share is that you don’t have to do it alone.

Moody says due to the help she’s received from friends and family, her dream is now a reality.

