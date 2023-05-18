PGA Live Updates | PGA Championship underway after frost delay

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The PGA Championship is officially underway at Oak Hill. Shaun Micheel kicked off golf’s second major of the year with the opening tee shot following a frost delay of nearly two hours. The delay likely means the groups in the 156-player field teeing off later in the day may have trouble finishing their rounds before darkness. Defending champion Justin Thomas begins his bid for a third PGA championship a little after 10 a.m. EDT. Thomas is playing with two-time PGA champion Rory McIlroy and 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.