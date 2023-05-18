Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dead at 81

By Allison Morrow, CNN

New York (CNN) — Sam Zell, the billionaire real estate magnate, died on Thursday, his company confirmed. He was 81.

Equity Residential, the company he founded decades ago, described Zell on Thursday as an “iconic figure in real estate and throughout the corporate world.”

His wide-ranging portfolio of investments, which included distressed real estate assets and an ultimately sour bet on the Tribune Co., minted him a personal net worth of $5.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This story is developing. It will be updated.

