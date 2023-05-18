Teacher uses professional cornhole abilities to shape his student’s minds

By Josie Heart

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — One would not think that a simple game of cornhole could change perspectives on the world, and in education.

But that’s exactly what students at San Joaquin Elementary School are learning.

The game is simple: You toss a bean bag into the hole of the game board, you score points, and you can play on teams. However, for the students, it’s a lesson unlike any other.

Their teacher is Nathan Voyer. He competes in professional corn hole tournaments nationwide.

What started off as a backyard hobby for him, quickly turned into a professional endeavor in the American Cornhole League.

“A friend said there was a local league night in Manteca and knew that I played just in the backyard for fun,” Voyer said. “I checked it out, I think I won the first 3 out of 4 times that I went, got some money in my pocket…and then gradually I started playing bigger and bigger tournaments, and then regional, and state.”

Voyer displays his jerseys and ACL banners in his classroom, which caught the attention of students. He explained the game, then showed them how it’s done.

It has since stuck as a staple in his teaching methods.

Every day, his students, some learning English as a secondary language, get to learn the basics of math, science, and history all with a touch of cornhole to really let those lessons sink in.

The game teaches the students the laws of gravity, projections, speed, and motions.

“This is a better way to teach,” said Jayla Rocha, one of the students in Voyer’s class.

But the lessons are also about taking chances and going the distance to achieve the things they want.

“Whatever it is you’re into as a teacher, if they see you’re passionate about something, I think kids really react, it gets them passionate about life and things that are going on in their life,” Voyer said.

Teaching the students social and life skills are another objective.

“We also teach things about how to handle yourself when you lose, good sportsmanship, shaking hands or knuckle bumping after a game,” Voyer said. “It’s a way for kids to learn how to interact with each other the right way. Oftentimes, middle school kids have trouble with that.”

His lessons have gone viral, with over 6 million views on his TikTok page.

Voyer says implementing the game into his lessons has increased classroom engagement, made absences less frequent, and now, even students like Rigoberto Cisneros are getting involved.

“I won first place plaque, and I won this jersey that my coach, teacher gave me,” Cisneros said.

The most important lesson, Voyer says, is teaching students to aim high not just in the game, but also in their ambitions and every other aspect of their lives.

“You can still have goals no matter how small or how big,” Voyer said.

To Voyer, cornhole in the classroom goes to show his students that life is about taking chances and going the distance to achieve the things they want.

Voyer is set to compete in the ACL series again this weekend.

He shares his journey via social media @natevoyer_acl_pro .

