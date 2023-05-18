Two years later, 6-year-old Aniya Allen’s killing still unsolved

By MARIELLE MOHS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks two years since a young girl was hit and killed by a stray bullet in Minneapolis.

On a late night in May of 2021, 6-year-old Aniya Allen was riding in her family’s car, with her mom driving, after a trip to McDonald’s. The mother and daughter were almost back to their north Minneapolis home when bullets started flying.

One of those stray bullets hit Aniya in the head. Her mom rushed her to the hospital, where she died the next day.

In her honor, there was a balloon release and memorial at the site of her shooting — 36th and Penn avenues north — on Thursday.

Allen’s grandfather, activist KG Wilson, has been trying to get justice for his granddaughter over the last two years.

“Staying in contact with the investigators. Some of the investigators that have been friends of mine for years that I worked in the community with, and just like I said, a lot of social media, just trying to reach out to the community, even videos talking to the killer, pleading with him to turn himself in,” he said.

Allen’s killing is still unsolved. There’s a reward of up to $180,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her case, and the shooting of two other children within several weeks in spring 2021. Click here for more information on the reward.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot April 30, 2021. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15. Allen was shot three days after that.

Ottoson-Smith was also killed, while Garrett survived. Dpree Robinson has been charged in Ottoson-Smith’s death. He pleaded guilty, but withdrew his guilty plea before sentencing. He remains in custody. The person who shot Garrett remains unknown.

